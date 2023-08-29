Latest episode of ‘Inside Nutley’ now available

The August episode of the Inside Nutley Podcast featuring Nutley icon Anthony Iannarone, longtime president of the Nutley Public Library’s Board of Trustees, is now available.

Iannarone joins Inside Nutley and discusses a lifetime of volunteerism, his dedication to the Nutley Library and the township, as well as how a lab accident at the age of 19 forever changed his life.

Watch the show for unique perspectives and observations of a 92-year-old Nutley icon.

Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward, spotlights residents and former residents, businesses and answers questions from Nutley residents.

