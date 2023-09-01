Celebrate North Arlington Festival set for later this month

The Borough of North Arlington will host its “Celebrate North Arlington” Festival, an annual community event that features a family-friendly atmosphere, local flavors and engaging activities for all ages, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the municipal parking area at Borough Hall.

There will be local food, live music performances, games and rides, and opportunities to connect with various civic organizations and learn about their impact on the community.

For animal lovers of all ages, a petting zoo will provide attendees a chance to get up close and personal with adorable animals. Adults can relax in a beer and wine garden, hosted by the North Arlington Fire Department.

“Our Celebrate North Arlington Festival is an opportunity for our community to come together, reconnect after the summer and celebrate our wonderful borough,” Councilwoman Allison Sheedy said. “It’s a day to appreciate our local culture, build friendships and enjoy some fantastic food and entertainment. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

For more information visit https://www.northarlington.org/.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

