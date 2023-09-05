Dates for Kearny’s four ward meetings on parking set; 2 will coincide with Board of Education meetings

Kearny will host meetings in each of the town’s four wards for residents to offer input on Kearny’s parking situation. All meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m.
In the First Ward, the meeting takes place Sept 18 at the American Legion.
In the Second Ward, the meeting will be Sept. 12 at Kearny High School.
In the Third Ward, it’ll be Sept. 21 at Roosevelt School.
And lastly in the Fourth Ward, the meeting takes place Oct. 16 at Schuyler School.
Two of the meetings, however, will take place concurrently with Kearny Board of Education meetings — Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. When asked by Board of Education President Samantha Paris to change those two meetings to dates that did not coincide with board meetings, the mayor and Town Council declined.
Conversely, Mayor Peter P. Santana and Councilman Richard Konopka said they’d remain at the parking meetings until a time when anyone attending the board meetings could come to the parking meeting to offer input after the school board meetings end.
