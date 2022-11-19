Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO

A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force says it recovered two handguns and high-capacity magazines and arrested 27-year-old Mark Peralta, of Nutley, following a motor vehicle stop.

He is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon (handgun), two counts of unlawful possession of prohibited devices (high-capacity magazine), two counts of certain persons not to have a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon having a prior No Early Release Act (NERA) conviction, and resisting arrest, a disorderly-persons offense.

Shortly before 7 p.m. that night, the Gang Task Force conducted a motor-vehicle stop in the area of Liberty Avenue and 41st Street, North Bergen, and Peralta was found to have an open warrant out of Jersey City and he was ultimately placed under arrest.

Published reports indicate Peralta was arrested and charged with stabbing a Newark police sergeant in 2016 in what was described, at the time, as a large street fight. Back then, he was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and resisting arrest. (Sound familiar?) The disposition of that case was not immediately known.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

