OP-ED — Doyle weighs in on Kearny’s parking problems

To the Editor:

As the longest-serving member of the Kearny Town Council and a candidate for mayor, I want to weigh in on permit parking.

First and foremost, permits would not guarantee a parking spot. Let me say this again — a parking permit will not guarantee residents a parking spot.

Neglia Engineers did a parking study a few years back and stated Kearny will never solve the parking problems because we have too many cars and not enough on-street parking.

That was not what we wanted to hear as a mayor and Council, so we hired a “parking guru,” or an expert for $25,000, to study the issue. Folks, I heard what I knew all along. There are not enough spaces but with parking permits, we could fine those who do not comply with “newly adopted ordinances.” We could establish a parking utility to enforce the rules at taxpayers’ expense.

I readily admit in the First and Second wards there is a situation that has existed for the last 40 years. No driveways, one-family homes now converted into two and three families, narrow streets, etc. What is the answer? I have not got a quick answer. What I can clearly say, I am not convinced that a parking utility is the answer, and nobody thus far has convinced me a parking utility is anything more than another tax burden to our residents.

I think two things would be helpful, however, as a start — for commercial vehicles to be off the streets by 7 p.m. and I think we should hire additional PVOs who work from 4 to 11 p.m. They could enforce parking that is permitted in the various approved lots and they could ticket commercial vehicles.

Council President Carol Jean Doyle

Candidate for Mayor

Kearny

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

