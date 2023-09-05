Nutley Health Department issues alert for pending heat wave

With another heat wave predicted for the next few days, Nutley’s Commissioner of Health John Kelly and the Nutley Health Department urge residents to take steps to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

When the weather turns extremely hot and humid, it’s vital to drink plenty of fluids, spend time in cool places and reduce or reschedule any physical activity. Please remember to check on elderly family members and neighbors to make sure they are safe.

To avoid health complications from excessive heat:

Drink plenty of water or other non-alcoholic beverages.

Make sure children and the elderly are drinking water, and ensure that persons with mobility problems have adequate fluids in easy reach.

If you do not have air conditioning, spend time in air-conditioned places such as libraries, movies, malls or other public buildings during the hottest hours of the day.

Wear loose and light-colored clothing. Wear a hat when outdoors.

Reduce physical activity or reschedule it for cooler times of the day.

Don’t leave children, a frail elderly or disabled person, or pets in an enclosed car — not even for a minute — as temperatures can quickly climb to dangerous levels.

Talk to your health care provider about any medicine or drugs you are taking. Certain medications — such as tranquilizers and drugs used to treat Parkinson’s — can increase the risk of heat-related illness.

People suffering heatstroke can go from appearing normal to extremely ill in a matter of minutes. Victims may have hot, dry skin, a high body temperature of 106º or more, an absence of sweat, and a rapid and strong pulse. Victims may become delirious or unconscious. Persons suffering from heatstroke need immediate medical attention.

Heat exhaustion is a milder illness that may take several days of high temperatures to develop. Victims may have pale, clammy skin and sweat profusely. They may feel tired, weak or dizzy and have headaches or sometimes cramps, but their body temperature will remain close to normal.

Signs of Heat Stroke Signs of Heat Exhaustion Very high body temperature Heavy sweating Red, hot, dry skin (no sweating) Headache Rapid, strong pulse Weakness Headache Fatigue Dizziness Dizziness Nausea Nausea or vomiting Confusion, loss of consciousness Muscle cramps

For more information on preventing heat-related illness, call the Nutley Health Department at (973) 284-4976.

