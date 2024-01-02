Get ready for potential long-term traffic nightmare on Newark-JC Turnpike

One lane of CR 508/Newark-Jersey City Turnpike eastbound between I-280 and U.S. Post Office Drive is scheduled to be closed starting on or about Jan. 15 in Kearny. One lane will be maintained during construction.
The closure is necessary as part of NJ TRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project and is expected to last until the end of August. Motorists are encouraged to use caution, expect delays, and consider an alternate route.
Additionally, beginning 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 until 5 a.m. the next day and continuing weeknights, Monday through Friday until the end of February, a single lane on CR 508/Newark-Jersey City Turnpike westbound will be closed between Route 7 and I-280.
At least one westbound lane will be maintained overnight.
Two westbound travel lanes will be maintained during the day.
The overnight closure is also necessary for the construction of the Portal North Bridge.
