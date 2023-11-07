Obituaries for Nov. 8. 2023

Kathryn Zenevitch

Kathryn Zenevitch (nee Grodecki) died at home Nov. 1, 2023.

She was 82.

Her cremation was private.

Memorial visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, where a prayer service was also offered.

Kathy was an administrative assistant at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny. She loved to read and was active with the Kearny Branch Library Book Club.

Beloved wife of Joseph Zenevitch, she was the cherished mother of Joseph (Lisa) and Jonathan (Kristin). She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Victoria, Peter and Brandon along and her great-grandson Laurence.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Kathy’s memory.

Mary Anne Dunphy

Mary Anne Dunphy (nee Cobane), 68, died peacefully at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, surrounded by family and friends, on Oct. 30, 2023.

Relatives and friends are invited to visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral was from the funeral home and then to Holy Cross R.C. Church, Harrison, where a funeral Mass was celebrated. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mary Anne was born June 1, 1955, to William and Mary Cobane. She leaves behind her husband John (Jack) Dunphy, her son John, daughter-in-law Rubi, her grandchildren Cassandra and Connor and her brother William “Bill” Cobane. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Trish Suplee (Jim), Maureen (Tom), Clare Beth (Terry) and brother-in-law Kevin.

Mary Anne graduated from Jersey City State College with a bachelor’s degree in language arts and a master’s degree in literacy. She also obtained additional specialization focusing on the Holocaust. She began her teaching career at Holy Cross School where she served as Principal for several years.

In 1984 she transitioned to her public teaching career at Washington Middle School until her retirement in 2017. During her tenure there, she taught and mentored numerous students, enhancing their reading and life-long learning skills, and exposing them to new adventures.

Mary Anne’s life was dedicated to her family, friends and her community. She grew up in Harrison where her heart remained, despite moving to Kearny in 1983. She was a member of many charitable organizations, and her volunteerism was truly immense.

Her accomplishments included receiving the Hudson County Woman of the Year Award and 2016 Deputy Grand Marshall of the West Hudson Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. She volunteered as a CCD teacher at Queen of Peace Church, was a Girl Scout leader and had memberships in the Harrison/East Newark Women’s Elks, Harrison Lion Club and West Hudson United Irish organizations.

Her most rewarding recognition was when the Harrison Children’s Library was dedicated in her name for her years of commitment to the children of Harrison. Her “Story Hours” were infamous and the crafts that the children made were notoriously a big hit.

Mary Anne’s energizing spirit, compassion, kindness of heart and love of learning will live on through all the lives she has touched; she made a difference to so many! On any given day, Mary Anne could not walk down the street without running into a parent, former student or colleague. In fact, many of her former students still included her in their own family events and children’s lives. She always considered her greatest success to be the success of her students.

This empowered woman will surely be missed.

Angel L. Gomez

Angel L. Gomez, 74, of Union died Oct. 28, 2023.

Relatives and friends visited at the Galante Funeral Home, 2800 Morris Ave., Union. A funeral service was celebrated at the Funeral Home. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Santander, Spain, Angel immigrated to Newark in 1963 and then lived in Kearny for 19 years before moving to Union. He worked as a longshoreman for Maher Terminals in Port Newark for 34 years.

Angel was the beloved husband of Mirtha (nee Muraglia) Gomez; loving father of Luis Gomez and Andrea Gomez; father-in-law of Danielle and brother-in-law of Silvya Muraglia. He was the cherished grandfather of Sophia and Amelia, and special uncle to Gabriela DeLanzo and her family, Sylvia Sichel and her family and Emilio Novoa and his family. Angel was predeceased by his two brothers Miguel and Jose Ramon Gomez and by his sister Maria del Pilar Gomez.

Joan Pegram

Joan Pegram (nee Tomasieski), 85, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Born in Montclair, and raised in Kearny, she worked as a registered nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark for 40 years before retiring in 1990 to Virginia. She was active in the ladies auxiliary of the Lake Gaston Fire Department for 28 years, before returning to North Arlington in 2019.

Joan was the devoted wife of the late Richard Pegram. She is survived by daughter Mary Jo Conley, grandchildren Stephen and Kasey Conley, sister Elaine LoCasto and her cherished cat Bonnie.

Arrangements were private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

Charles F. ‘Chief’ Tighe

Charles F. “Chief” Tighe of East Newark died peacefully at 86 on Nov. 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Jersey City and raised in Harrison, Charlie served in the US Army as a proud member of the 101st Airborne. Charlie moved to East Newark after getting married in January 1960. Before retiring and enjoying time spent with much loved family, Charlie worked at Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission, BMW USA, Frey Industries and Otis Elevator.

Charlie was an avid fisherman who loved being on the ocean. He played soccer for the Irish American Club and the Scots Club in the 1950s and shared his love of soccer with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlie was also passionate NY Rangers and NY Giants fan.

Charlie had many leadership roles in the Borough of East Newark, including fire chief and councilman, serving for many years. His heart and dedication belonged to the recreation department and in March of this year, the East Newark Recreation Center was renamed in his honor.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, loving children, Trish Sheehan and her husband Kenny, Teresa Saldana, Marian Krushinsky and her husband Steve, Charlie Tighe and his wife Amy, Susan Moscinski and her husband Joey and Sean Tighe. He will be forever missed by his cherished grandchildren Dana Toal and her husband Brian, Chad Tighe, Courtney Goncalves and her husband Chris, Robert Tighe and his wife Megan, Kenny Sheehan and his wife Sarah, Jose Saldana, Patrick Saldana and his wife Stephanie, Stephen Tighe, Zachary Tighe, Braeden Tighe, Lindsay Tighe, Hayley Tighe, Hayden Moscinski, Gavin Moscinski, Olivia Tighe, Carleigh Tighe, and Alyssa Jones and her husband Isaac, as well as his great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Breaghan, Maddon, Kinley, and Kenny and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Margaret Tighe and siblings Elizabeth Turro, Margaret Walter and sister Catherine Tighe.

The funeral was from the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, East Newark. Burial was private.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

