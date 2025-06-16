Alerts Featured Kearny News

Kearny Girl Scout Troop 2771 honors Denise Ficeto as its Woman of the Year

16 June 2025
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster

Kearny Girl Scot Troop No. 2771 honored Denise Ficeto tonight as Woman of the Year, based on her support of the Scouts and the uncountable ways she has contributed to the local community. It was all part of the troop’s annual Bridging Ceremony.We’ll have much more on the night — coordinated by Scout Leader Marybeth Kennedy — in the June 25 edition of The Observer.

Denise and Councilman Jerry Ficeto.
Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato presents an Assembly resolution honoring Ficeto on her selection as Woman of the Year. With them, at left, is Faith Kennedy, daughter of Marybeth and Ed Kennedy.
Ficeto retaking her Scouting oath.
Kennedy and Ficeto
Ficeto and Mayor Carol Jean Doyle.

Learn more about the writer ...

Editor & Broadcaster at  |  + posts

Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.