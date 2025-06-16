Kearny Girl Scout Troop 2771 honors Denise Ficeto as its Woman of the Year

Kearny Girl Scot Troop No. 2771 honored Denise Ficeto tonight as Woman of the Year, based on her support of the Scouts and the uncountable ways she has contributed to the local community. It was all part of the troop’s annual Bridging Ceremony.We’ll have much more on the night — coordinated by Scout Leader Marybeth Kennedy — in the June 25 edition of The Observer.
