Was there anything, really, to be thankful for this Thanksgiving? Well …

Every year around Thanksgiving, without fail, inevitably, I pause and think about the year gone by and irrationally conclude there is so little to be thankful for. And, inevitably, after thinking about it longer, I change that tune, often dramatically. But this Thanksgiving, that may be the biggest understatement I’ve ever made.

Approximately 265 days ago, as I sat in my home office, watching “Boomer & Gio” on WFAN/CBS Sports Network, at around 9 a.m., on a Monday, I suffered what is called a transient ischemic attack or a TIA. I’ve discussed this occasionally, in print, online and in live videos.

In simpler terms, I had a minor stroke.

For about an hour, I couldn’t speak coherently. As I tried to utter the words to the song “Native New Yorker,” a tune my mom and I listen to each and every Friday at 8:30 a.m. on “Good Day New York,” what I spoke was a jumbled mess of sound. I knew what I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. And for about an hour, as much as I tried, it was the same mess of audio.

That day, I visited with Dr. Pratap C. Singhal, of Belleville, my regular physician, who I now consider a dear friend and lifesaver. He demanded I get to the hospital.

Foolishly, I waited until the next day, but that morning, Mina Ekladious, the Kearny PBA president, also a very dear friend, wouldn’t take “no” for an answer when he said he was going to drive me to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

So that morning, on a slushy, cold, late-February day, off to St. Mike’s I went, inside a Kearny police interceptor, with Mina, from my apartment in Harrison. I spent about 36 hours in hospital, but was I ever glad I chose to go to St. Michael’s, based on the advice of one of my best friends in the world, Melanie Ryan. The care I got there was nothing but exceptional. I fortunately escaped death, paralysis, speech impairment and all the other delightful potential results that could follow a stroke. But I also knew I had to make massive changes immediately.

Later that week, I had my last cigarette, lost some weight (still plenty more to go), have adjusted many other bad habits I held onto for far too long and now, I feel better than I have in the last 20+ years. I don’t cough like I used to. I don’t have that horrid tobacco smell surrounding me. My blood pressure is normal. My A1C and blood-glucose levels are now below pre-diabetic. So much has gotten so much better.

And after it all, I was “reunited,” if you will, with another dear friend who I hadn’t seen in eons, but whom I’ve known since 1986. I refrain from naming him since he doesn’t really like when I do that.

And so, as Thanksgiving 2023 arrives, yes, I had one hellish day in February, but it taught me how fortunate I am to be alive, to work at a newspaper I love, to work with people I love as if they were blood, to live and work in towns I love.

It taught me how blessed I am to have in my life so many people who do so much for me, undeservedly. It taught me how much I love my mother and how lucky I got to be born to her. It taught me that despite many not-so-great things that have happened in life, I am one of the luckiest people on this planet.

And now that I’ve pondered it long enough, I don’t have anything to be thankful for except for everything. And I hope and pray the same for all of you reading this.

I thank you for being the greatest “audience” in the world.

