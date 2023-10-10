BCPO: North Arlington man arrested, charged with meth possession

A North Arlington man is behind bars after an investigation led authorities to a significant stash of meth, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Jorge A. Perez, 60, has been charged with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, as. A result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the North Arlington Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
On Oct. 6, 2023, during a narcotics investigation, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force and North Arlington Police Department, and United States Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant at Perez’s Devon Street residence where approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material were uncovered.
Perez was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and he was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.