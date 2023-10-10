BCPO: North Arlington man arrested, charged with meth possession

A North Arlington man is behind bars after an investigation led authorities to a significant stash of meth, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Jorge A. Perez, 60, has been charged with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, as. A result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the North Arlington Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

On Oct. 6, 2023, during a narcotics investigation, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force and North Arlington Police Department, and United States Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant at Perez’s Devon Street residence where approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material were uncovered.

Perez was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and he was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

