Auteri: Saddle Brook man charged with stalking ex by planting GPS tracker

A Saddle Brook man has been arrested after a Lyndhurst woman reportedly found a GPS tracking device the man had put on her car, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the LPD, told The Observer.

Det. Chris Cuneo was able to secure surveillance video that placed Jesus Martinez, 58, in the area on the day the GPS was allegedly planted. Further investigation linked Martinez to the aforementioned tracker. Auteri says the pair were previously in a relationship.

Martinez was charged with fourth-degree stalking and was later released on his own recognizance, pending court, according to Auteri.

