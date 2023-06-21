Auteri: Saddle Brook man charged with stalking ex by planting GPS tracker

A Saddle Brook man has been arrested after a Lyndhurst woman reportedly found a GPS tracking device the man had put on her car, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the LPD, told The Observer.
Det. Chris Cuneo was able to secure surveillance video that placed Jesus Martinez, 58, in the area on the day the GPS was allegedly planted. Further investigation linked Martinez to the aforementioned tracker. Auteri says the pair were previously in a relationship.
Martinez was charged with fourth-degree stalking and was later released on his own recognizance, pending court, according to Auteri.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.