Harrison may approve another pot dispensary, this one on the Kearny border

Harrison’s Planning Board will host a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Chambers, 318 Harrison Ave., where residents will be able to offer input into the potential opening of a cannabis dispensary at 701 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard N.
The property is located immediately at the border of Kearny and Harrison.
The applicant is requesting permission from the board to convert existing retail space — within the confines of a mini-mall and covering 1,920 square-feet — for use as a dispensary and to construct a new sign to alert customers its existence.
While Harrison has given the green light to a limited number of marijuana stores, Kearny has vociferously come out against them.
