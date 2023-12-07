Honors announced at Kearny’s Roosevelt School

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained Principal’s Honors or Honors for the first marking period of the 2023-24 school year.
Principal’s Honors Grade 6
Marwa Alami, Anthony Alcantara, Gavin Araujo, Jack Barroqueiro, Isabella Flores, Kayden Fonseca, Violet Garcia, Ashar Gardezi, Zoe Habrahamshon, Jordano Haro Casachagua, Kayce Huaylla Hernandez, Sandra Immerso, Ava Irizarry, Nebiha Junaid, Brendan Mara, Lilly McSweeney, Caroline Olson, Kole Pais-Sotelo, Hannah Paris, Nicholas Peldunas, Izabella Perez-Bombino, Emma Peso, Ava Piccillo, Jason Pina, Anabelle Rodriguez, Emmanuel Rojas, Lukas Rojas, Kenzie Torres, Alice Torres Silva, Ava Wahl
Grade 5
Emmah Barroqueiro, Declan Coleman, Sophia DeRay, Alex Dinuzzo, Sophia Dobie, Olivia Garzon, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Quinn Pinho, Zachary Pritchard-Coelho, Rebecca Ribeiro, Savannah Rusek, Adham Saad, Nicole Sanchez, Aiden Vega-Marshman
Grade 4
Amelia Abbott, Manny Azanza-Mora, Aysha Bah, Miranda Bernaola, Ashley Cabrera, Kylee Carlen, Michael Dinuzzo, Shane Maass, Aldrian Xan Mendoza, Abigail Orozco, Emily Peldunas, Noah Rodriguez, Emilia Ugarte
Honors Grade 6
Alexander Garcia, Kylee Garzon, Daniel Stefano Jacome Chaves, Ava Marinho, Emily Morales, Jason Olechowski, Ansel Pena, Elektra Quintela, Cristian Santander Quizhpi, Mason Santos, Davi Stein Quintela, Sabela Tome
Grade 5
Francesca Alda, Amelia Azurdia, Danny Consuegra Alvarado, Dominic De Rosa, Javier Figueroa, Sebastian Huaranga, Stephen Levchak, Ayden Lighten, Manuel Lopez, Brian McKenna, Jayden Milne, Lunna Orellana Barillas, Emil Pena, Rebecka Rocha Soares Ferreira, Yaretzi Rodriguez, Destiny Ruccatano, Anthony Ruiz, Gyan Marcos Santos Leon, Diego Saritama Loyola, Hannah Silva, Eian Veiga
Grade 4
Aubrey Amenta, Finn Corbett, Mason Faria, Claudio Garcia, Noah Menendez, Sophia Murray-Dominguez, Nicole Orellana, Valery Pastorino, Nicholas Rodriguez Gamarra, Vitolucianno Velasquez
