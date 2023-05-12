NAPL hosting talk on the Potato Famine

The North Arlington Public Library hosts a talk called “The Famine Irish: Living on the Street in New York’s Gilded Age,” by Rick Feingold, on Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. Feingold, who teaches American business history at Bergen Community College, will take his audience back to the 1850s, when Irish people fleeing the potato famine washed up on America’s shores. With no skills or education, limited English and a Catholic faith in a Protestant culture, they were locked out of most available jobs. Many children became homeless and worked as shoeshine boys. Feingold will hark back to the time of Horatio Alger’s novels, the Newsboy’s Lodging House, Barnum’s Museum, and the colorful tapestry of New York’s gilded age. Space for the program is limited. Please sign up at the Reference Desk.
