First quarter honors announced at Kearny’s Washington School

Jon Zimmerman, principal of Washington School in Kearny, announces the following students who have achieved academic honors for the first marking period of the 2023-24 school year.
Grade 4
Principal’s Honors: Pedro Leandro Do Carmo
Honors: Dulce Almendariz, Aaron Bernal, Youssef Bouferdou, Mara Concha Gomez, Arthur Dantas Silva, Miguel Denadai, Jose Dos Santos, Carmela Franco Mendez, Jacob Gallegos, Karla Lopez Chiles, Maximiliano Martinez, Nasir Newman, Abigail Ore, Liam Oshiro, Alisson Perez Flores, Angelee Perez Cruz, Mariana Ribeiro De Sousa, Gian Rios, Hadi Syed
Grade 5
Principal’s Honors: Zayd Dabaji, Kaici Huang, Lara Vilas Boas
Honors: Jocelyn Aquino Sandoval, Elias Cabrera, Jade Calva, Dylan Cano, Ana Luiza Da Silva, Kayo Denadai, John De Lara, Angel Garcia, Maria Giraldo Calle, Dana Jimena Graciano Menjivar, Victoria Hempel, Anthony Hill, Ivan Juarez, Emily Lopez, Jamill Mendoza, Arwa Ouchiba, Gabriel Pezzua Carrillo, Amelia Rosario-Gil, Nicolle Santos, Jaquawn Stewart, Eshal Tyyab
Grade 6
Principal’s Honors: Mayiarah Almeida, Elizabeth Silva, Aliza Syeda
Honors: Gina Alves, Mathias Campoverde, Briseyda Cuamacas, Muhammad Qadeer
