Kearny PD still searching for at-risk 17-year-old

The Kearny Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Julissa Noy, who identifies as Jordan, and who was reported missing on the evening of Dec. 13, 2023.

He reportedly left 187 Kearny Ave. (KARE Juvenile Residential Facility) at approximately 10:07 p.m. that day wearing a blue and white varsity jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, black backpack and glasses. Jordan is reported to be 5’4, weighing 131 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The status is listed as high risk only due to the length of time that he has been reported missing.

The only known possible destination is Stafford, Virginia, and he has an interest in the Chinatown area of NYC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kearny Police Department at (201) 998-1313 or tips@kearnynjpd.org.

