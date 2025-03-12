ECPO: Woman charged in connection to death of daughter, 6

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old daughter March 10 in Newark, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

That day, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Essex County Prosecutor’s detectives responded to a call on the death of a child at 19 Stratford Place in Newark. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation pending the results of an autopsy. Zyhirah Hall, of Newark, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at (877) 847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

