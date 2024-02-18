Arrest made in Nutley hit & run that killed 22-year-old Paterson man: ECPO

An arrest has been made in the Nutley hit and run that claimed the life of a Paterson man last week, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office arrested Dhkir Robinson, 42, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle resulting in death with a suspended license and endangering an injured victim.

On Feb. 14, shortly before 7 p.m., police were notified of a collision on the 100 block of Milton Avenue, Nutley, near the Garden State Parkway overpass. Wiston Perlaza, 22, of Paterson, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second pedestrian was taken hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s tip line at (877) 847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

