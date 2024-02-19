RFK Jr. adviser will speak at Belleville Black History Month even

Jamel C. Holley, the first Black man to represent the 20th Legislative District in New Jersey, is slated to be the guest speaker as Belleville celebrates Black History Month.
Mayor Michael Melham will also participate in the program that will trace the many contributions Belleville’s Black community has made through history, from the heroic sacrifice of Leonard Willette and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen to the groundbreaking work of Lonnie G. Bunch III, the first Black secretary of the Smithsonian.
Sponsored by the Belleville Township Council, in conjunction with the Belleville Public Library, the free event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the public library, 221 Washington Ave.
“Belleville history and Black history are inextricably entwined,” Melham said. “I’m excited to invite former Assemblyman Jamel Holley to Belleville for this event. He reminds us that Black history is being made every day.”
Holley, who represented the 20thLD from 2015-2022, has blazed other paths. At 21, he was the youngest Chief of Staff for any of the state’s 120 legislators when he was appointed to the late Assemblyman Neil Cohen’s staff. At 32, Holley was elected the youngest mayor of Roselle. He now serves as an adviser to Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.