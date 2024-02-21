Obituary — Janice DeMauro

Janice DeMauro
Janice DeMauro (nee Steinback) died at home Feb. 13, 2024.
She was 85.
Born in Newark, she lived many years in Kearny before moving to Lyndhurst 10 years ago.
Her wake was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive in Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Jan worked as a bartender at Teddy’s Cocktail Lounge in Kearny. She was a member of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the VFW in Kearny and was an avid Yankee fan.
She was the mother of Andrew, Diane and the late Richard and Roy. Sister of Dennis DeBrino, Debra Inez, Catherine Billings and Maryann Gorman, Jan is also survived by her grandchildren Roy, Kevin, Andrew, Danie, Roy, Erica and Richie along with eight great-grandchildren.
At Jan’s request, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
