Newark Imam shot this morning, is in critical condition: ECPO

A Newark Imam was shot this morning and is in critical condition in a Newark Hospital, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Newark Police Department are jointly investigating the shooting of the Imam in Newark that took place in the 6 a.m. hour this morning, the ECPO said.

“Our prayers are with him,” Stephens said. “The ECPO is working with the Newark Police Department and other agencies to identify the person or persons responsible for this violent act. At a time when bias crimes against members of the Muslim community are on the rise, we know this act of gun violence may heighten concerns.”

Stephens said his office has been in touch with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and federal partners and said all law enforcement resources will be available for this investigation. While the investigation is active and ongoing, there is no information at this time suggesting the crime was motivated by bias.

“Every lead will be investigated to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Stephens said.

Anyone with information relevant to this shooting is urged to contact the Newark Police Department through its 24-hour tip hot line at (877) 695-8477.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

