BCPO: 43-year-old charged in death of Jersey City man at Lyndhurst motel

A man who spent time in a Lyndhurst motel and whose friend died there has been charged in connection with the death, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Alberto Delgado, 43, of Bloomfield, was arrested for strict liability in a drug-induced death and drug distribution-related charges, Musella said.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lyndhurst Police Department.

According to Musella:

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at approximately 11:52 a.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department responded to the Winslow Motor Hotel, 204 Rutherford Ave., Lyndhurst, and found an unresponsive man who was thereafter pronounced dead and identified as Luke Revell, 54, of Jersey City.

Indicators of a possible drug overdose were noted, Musella said, and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force were notified.

A months-long investigation was initiated by the BCPO and the Lyndhurst PD into the death of Revell and the related drug activity. It revealed Delgado reportedly distributed a fatal dose of narcotics to the victim.

As a result of the investigation, Delgado was taken into custody in Bloomfield Feb. 23 and charged with first-degree strict liability in a drug induced death, first-degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, second-degree possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a park, third-degree possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone, third-degree distribution of cocaine, third-degree distribution of fentanyl and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Delgado was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, without bail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, Hackensack.

