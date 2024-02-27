Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade is this weekend

Nutley’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend, stepping off at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2.
“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is really the township’s kickoff event of the year,” Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “I’m pretty certain I’ve been to almost all 45 of them, so as a parade veteran, I can safely say that everyone who comes out will have a fantastic time.”
Dignitaries for the parade include Retired Nutley Det. Capt. Robert Irwin (Grand Marshal); former Nutley Board of Education special education paraprofessional Maureen Callaghan (Deputy Grand Marshal); Essex County Division of Family Benefits and Assistance’s Barbara O’Halloran (Member of the Year); Rolling Stone director of video production Tara Catherine Reid (Parade Queen); and Nutley fire Lt. Gabriel Miller (Firefighter of the Year).
The parade begins at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Evergreen Street, going north up Franklin Avenue, ending on Chestnut Street with a review stand in front of John Walker Middle School.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we want to commend the Nutley Irish America Association for putting together an amazing event year after year,” Scarpelli said. “And we look forward to seeing everyone come out and join us on Saturday afternoon.”
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.