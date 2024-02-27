Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade is this weekend

Nutley’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend, stepping off at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is really the township’s kickoff event of the year,” Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “I’m pretty certain I’ve been to almost all 45 of them, so as a parade veteran, I can safely say that everyone who comes out will have a fantastic time.”

Dignitaries for the parade include Retired Nutley Det. Capt. Robert Irwin (Grand Marshal); former Nutley Board of Education special education paraprofessional Maureen Callaghan (Deputy Grand Marshal); Essex County Division of Family Benefits and Assistance’s Barbara O’Halloran (Member of the Year); Rolling Stone director of video production Tara Catherine Reid (Parade Queen); and Nutley fire Lt. Gabriel Miller (Firefighter of the Year).

The parade begins at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Evergreen Street, going north up Franklin Avenue, ending on Chestnut Street with a review stand in front of John Walker Middle School.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we want to commend the Nutley Irish America Association for putting together an amazing event year after year,” Scarpelli said. “And we look forward to seeing everyone come out and join us on Saturday afternoon.”

