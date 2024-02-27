Obituaries for 28 Feb. 2024

Eleanor Joan Hodson

Eleanor Joan Hodson (nee Butler), 88, died Feb. 15, 2024.

Born in Newark, she lived in Kearny for over 50 years.

Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late John J. Hodson; the devoted mother of Lynne Pedalino and her husband George, Marianne Stevenish and her husband Robert, Kathryn Stanak and her husband Stephen, and John Hodson and his wife Kristine; the cherished grandmother of Alex Pedalino, Kaitlyn Pistilli and her husband Jonathan, Nicholas Hodson, Robert Stevenish, and a great-grandchild on the way; the dear sister of Edward Butler, Thomas Butler, and Linda Doraski; and the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Private Funeral Services took place under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

Mae B. Angione

Mae B. Angione (nee Miller) died Feb. 20, 2024.

She was 77.

Born in Newark, she lived in both Kearny and Harrison for many years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. There was a procession to Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth, before burial.

Mae was the wife of the late Vincent Angione and mother of Linda Supor (her husband Joseph) and Joanna Roberts (her husband Michael). Also surviving are her grandchildren Joseph, Rebecca, Christopher, Jessica, Danielle and Michael along with her great-granddaughter Josephine.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Julia Leahy

Julia Leahy, (nee McCurley), 90, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at her home in Kearny. Julia recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral service was the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, Kearny. The Rev. Elaine Connolly officiated. Interment was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born in Brooklyn, Julia’s family soon moved to Kearny, where she was a lifelong resident. Along with her beloved husband Jerry “Skeeter” Leahy, Julia raised four children, while serving up fish and chips and establishing a piece of Kearny history at their family business, The Thistle.

Julia and Skeeter retired in 2010 after 40 years. Julia was an avid traveler, a faithful member of First Pres, and, above all else, a kind and generous person through and through.

Julia is the heart of our family.

She is survived by her beloved children, Jane Souza (Chris), Susan Jutkiewicz, Anne McCaffrey (John) and William Leahy (Kimberley), and brother Donald McCurley; her adoring grandchildren Christopher (Michelle), Allyson, Jessica (Daniel), Justin, Paige, Julia, Keara, Brooke and Johnny and great-grandchildren Valentina, Santino, Alphonse and Jamie. She will also be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Jerry “Skeeter” Leahy, her son-in-law, Daniel Jutkiewicz and her brother William McCurley.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Food Pantry in Julia’s name.

