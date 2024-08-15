ANCHOR rebate season is nearly here

The third season of the ANCHOR kicks off soon, and Belleville Mayor Michael A. Melham reminds all eligible residents to take advantage of the state’s largest property tax-relief initiative.
“About 1.5 million New Jersey residents will get automatic ANCHOR payments this year, but another two million residents – including property owners in Belleville – could be eligible,” Melham said. “Taxpayers in New Jersey can get up to $1,750 in tax rebates.”
The state Treasury Department will send notification letters Monday, Aug. 19 to 1.5 million residents to let them know their ANCHOR applications can be filed automatically.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, residents who did not receive a letter will get an application packet in the mail.
In one important change to the process this year, residents whose address or other information has changed will need to file a new application by Sept. 15.
Residents who don’t receive a notification letter or an application packet can still apply for ANCHOR benefits by logging onto the state’s website at anchor.nj.gov.
The New Jersey Division of Taxation has made the application process easier this year by creating online portals where documents may be securely uploaded. Residents will still be able to submit paper documentation if they so choose.
The deadline to file a new application is Nov. 30.
More information about the program is available at anchor.nj.gov. Applicants may also call the ANCHOR hotline at (609) 826-4282 or (888) 238-1233, or get in-person assistance at a regional information center.
To find a regional information center, click here.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.