ANCHOR rebate season is nearly here

The third season of the ANCHOR kicks off soon, and Belleville Mayor Michael A. Melham reminds all eligible residents to take advantage of the state’s largest property tax-relief initiative.

“About 1.5 million New Jersey residents will get automatic ANCHOR payments this year, but another two million residents – including property owners in Belleville – could be eligible,” Melham said. “Taxpayers in New Jersey can get up to $1,750 in tax rebates.”

The state Treasury Department will send notification letters Monday, Aug. 19 to 1.5 million residents to let them know their ANCHOR applications can be filed automatically.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 26, residents who did not receive a letter will get an application packet in the mail.

In one important change to the process this year, residents whose address or other information has changed will need to file a new application by Sept. 15.

Residents who don’t receive a notification letter or an application packet can still apply for ANCHOR benefits by logging onto the state’s website at anchor.nj.gov.

The New Jersey Division of Taxation has made the application process easier this year by creating online portals where documents may be securely uploaded. Residents will still be able to submit paper documentation if they so choose.

The deadline to file a new application is Nov. 30.

More information about the program is available at anchor.nj.gov. Applicants may also call the ANCHOR hotline at (609) 826-4282 or (888) 238-1233, or get in-person assistance at a regional information center.

To find a regional information center, click here.

