Pascrell scores major grants for Kearny and Lyndhurst

U.S. Rep Bill Pascrell Jr., D-9, has scored some significant grant money for local projects in the last week, his office has announced.

For starters, Pascrell secured $959,752 to go to the Kearny Lead Pipe Replacement project and that very same amount for the Township of Lyndhurst’s Lead Service Line Replacement project.

“These federal funds for our local northern New Jersey communities represent our commitment to investing directly in the people we represent,” Pascrell said. “The very purpose of good government is to better the daily lives of our neighbors. I can say with confidence that countless lives will be improved by these projects by way of better roads, cleaner water, reduced flooding and vibrant spaces for our residents. I look forward to President Biden signing this funding into law so we can break ground on these needed upgrades in our cities and towns.”

Since Democrats’ resuscitation of community project funding, Pascrell says he has been aggressive in bringing funds back to North Jersey, delivering more than $20 million for community projects across Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties in the past two years alone.

Meanwhile, and hardly of less importance, several local fire departments scored nice grants for upgraded safety equipment, staffing and other necessary resources.

In Lyndhurst, the grant was for $75,000 and in Kearny, $29,000.

The firefighting grants are part of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s American Rescue Plan and were authorized by Gov. Philip D. Murphy.

“I am thrilled to see Gov. Murphy allocate $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to fire departments statewide, including over a million for those in our Ninth Congressional District,” Pascrell, a longtime co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus, said. “I fought to include funding for our first responders in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and I am glad to see the funds put to use for our firefighters.

“This investment will empower 335 local and regional fire departments across New Jersey, providing them with the resources they need to protect our communities and save lives. I commend Gov. Murphy and his administration for their dedication to public safety. In the Congress, I will continue fighting to ensure our first responders have the funding and support they need to keep us and themselves safe.”

