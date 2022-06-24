Kick off July 4 with a big bang in Belleville

The morning of July 4 kicks off with a big bang at the old Belleville Dutch Reformed Church cemetery — at 171 Main St. at the corner of Rutgers Street opposite the Belleville-North Arlington bridge — as the Belleville Historical Society hosts the 21st annual July 4 morning ceremony at 10 a.m.
The cemetery is the final resting place of 68 Revolutionary War soldiers. On Sept. 12, 1777, the Battle of Second River took place at the site, the only battle fought in Essex County during the American Revolution.
Josiah Hornblower, who served in the Continental Congress and Col. Philip Van Cortlandt, commander of the Essex County Regiment, are buried at the site.
There will be a display of reproductions of a dozen different flags used during the Revolutionary War. The ceremony will include the raising of the Betsy Ross 13-star flag, the singing of the National Anthem, the roll call of the names of the 68 soldiers and conclude with the firing of a 21-gun cannon salute.
For more information, contact Michael Perrone at bellevillehistory@gmail.com or call (973) 780-7852.
