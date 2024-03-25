St. Peter’s Prep teen from Nutley collecting books for young people through Henrik Lundqvist Foundation

St. Peter’s Prep sophomore Aidan Poole, a young ambassador to the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation, hosts a book drive now through May 3. Residents may donate new or gently used books for people from newborns through high school age at Petracco’s Deli, 507 Bloomfield Ave., Nutley. Books may be left at the deli whenever it is open for business. Books will be distributed to underprivileged and at-risk kids throughout New Jersey. Lundqvist is a former New York Rangers goaltender. Poole is a Nutley resident.
