3 major events upcoming in Kearny

There are a few yet equally important events coming up in the next few months in Kearny. Here’s a look.

First, on April 13, on April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, it’s a community health and wellness fair at Lincoln Middle School at the courtyard on the Kearny Avenue side of the school. On hand — vendors, giveaways, healthy snacks, free screenings and more — and it is all free and open to the community.

Then, a few weeks later, on April 26, it’s the most important fundraiser of the year for Kearny High School’s Project Graduation — the annual volleyball tournament — with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $5 and students with IDs and senior citizens enter for $3 and all proceeds go to the annual graduation-night event that has been in Kearny for more than two decades.

The matches include Kearny High teachers vs. seniors; Kearny firefighters vs. Kearny police officers; board of education employees against town employees; Franklin School vs. Washington School; Garfield School vs. Roosevelt School and Lincoln School vs. Schuyler School.

Refreshments will be available for purchase at this all-important event.

Lastly, on May 19, Project Graduation hosts another fundraiser with a trip to Wind Creek, with a departure from the Kearny Bank parking lot at 9 a.m. and a return to Kearny by 7 p.m. The $45 cost includes $25 in casino play. Those interested my send payments by Cash App to $kearnyprojectgrad or Venmo @kearny-projectgrad.

