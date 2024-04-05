Expect delays, lane closures on Washington Avenue in Belleville in coming days, weeks and months, NJDOT says

Washington Avenue is scheduled to have single lane closures next week — and beyond — as a roadway improvement project advances in Belleville and Nutley.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, April 8, and continuing weekdays, Monday through Wednesday, the left lane on Washington Avenue in scheduled to be closed in both directions between Cleveland and Academy streets in Belleville for milling, paving and striping. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Single lane closures will continue on the road for approximately two months for milling and paving work.

No street parking will be permitted within the active work zones. In addition, left turns from Washington Avenue, and left turns and through traffic from local roads will not be permitted in active work zones.

Motorists will be directed to follow posted detours. Access will be maintained for residential properties and local businesses during normal business hours. Bus stops within the project limits will be maintained.

Work for this stage of the project will be done in eight sections on Route 7 as follows:

Howard Place to Rutgers Street

Rutgers Street to Holmes Street

Holmes Street to Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street to Little Street

Little Street to Greylock Parkway

Greylock Parkway to Carmer Avenue

Carmer Avenue to Hancox Avenue

Hancox Avenue to Centre Street

The $20 million federally funded project will reconstruct and pave approximately two miles of Route 7 in Belleville and Nutley. In addition, improvements will be made at all intersections within the project limits, including drainage and traffic signal upgrades, as well as ADA-compliant pedestrian safety improvements.

Work is estimated to take approximately three years to complete.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

