2 juveniles charged with occupied-home burglary, vehicle theft: NPD

Charges have been levied against two teenagers who Nutley police say are responsible for an early-morning occupied home burglary and the theft of a vehicle, the department said in a news released.
According to Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, an exhaustive investigation identified the two actors connected with a March 6 break-in on Alexander Avenue.
Chief Thomas Strumolo said the suspects reportedly entered the home at 4:21 a.m. through a rear door and stole the keys to a Land Rover parked in the driveway.
On March 7, the vehicle was recovered in East Orange, leading investigators to develop evidence connecting suspects from Newark and East Orange.
Both juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and motor vehicle theft.
Police Director Alfonse Petracco commended the police and said juveniles “seem to be the most active with these types of crimes. Our investigators are spending countless hours following leads and charging those responsible, only to investigate them time and time again. We will continue to keep our residents and the Township of Nutley as safe as possible. Please secure your homes and vehicles and keep a watchful eye out for one another. If you see anyone acting suspiciously, call us immediately.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.