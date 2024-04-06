2 juveniles charged with occupied-home burglary, vehicle theft: NPD

Charges have been levied against two teenagers who Nutley police say are responsible for an early-morning occupied home burglary and the theft of a vehicle, the department said in a news released.

According to Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, an exhaustive investigation identified the two actors connected with a March 6 break-in on Alexander Avenue.

Chief Thomas Strumolo said the suspects reportedly entered the home at 4:21 a.m. through a rear door and stole the keys to a Land Rover parked in the driveway.

On March 7, the vehicle was recovered in East Orange, leading investigators to develop evidence connecting suspects from Newark and East Orange.

Both juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Police Director Alfonse Petracco commended the police and said juveniles “seem to be the most active with these types of crimes. Our investigators are spending countless hours following leads and charging those responsible, only to investigate them time and time again. We will continue to keep our residents and the Township of Nutley as safe as possible. Please secure your homes and vehicles and keep a watchful eye out for one another. If you see anyone acting suspiciously, call us immediately.”

