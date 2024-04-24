Harrison Rec football crowns two champions

Harrison Rec football crowned two champions. In the first photo, from left, are Lower Division champs, the Raiders, who won the final 36-26. Kneeling, from left, are Sebastion Grijalba, Liam Guadalupe, Devin Leung, Delilah Lee. Middle row, from left, Mia Escalante, Victorious Adesaya, Malik Maldonado, Liam Guerra, Anthony Jaramillo. Back row, from left, Recreation Chairman Larry Bennett, Recreation workers and coaches Cynthia Ferriera, Zaire Colson-Burks, Jared Jones, Mike Camara, Recreation Supervisor Joe Varano and Josh Lotta.

In the second photo are Upper Division Champs, the Seahawks, who won 58-18 in their final. Kneeling from left are Ayden Trigoso, C.J. Guzman, Jaylen Wright, Asafe Da Silva Goncalves. Back row from left are Recreation Chairman Larry Bennett, Max Joseph, Izayah Rodriguez, Torynn Peterson, Jean Zapata, Jayden Perez, Carlo Herrera and Coach Danny Mobus.

