Early voting underway, paper ballots may still be returned & more election information

Election Day is Nov. 7 and there are a few things for the electorate to remember.

First, polls are open on Election Day at your regular polling location from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. So if you’re a traditional voter, don’t forget the date and times.

If you vote by mail, you still have time to drop ballots off at any of the drop boxes that are at many area town halls, including Kearny’s at 402 Kearny Ave. You may drop them off for any municipality so long as it’s in the same county in which you live.

Lastly, early voting is underway. You may do so through Nov. 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sundays, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kearny Town Hall is one of the handful of locations available for Hudson voters. Scan the attached QR code for a listing of all early-voting locations.

