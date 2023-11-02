Early voting underway, paper ballots may still be returned & more election information

Election Day is Nov. 7 and there are a few things for the electorate to remember.
First, polls are open on Election Day at your regular polling location from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. So if you’re a traditional voter, don’t forget the date and times.
If you vote by mail, you still have time to drop ballots off at any of the drop boxes that are at many area town halls, including Kearny’s at 402 Kearny Ave. You may drop them off for any municipality so long as it’s in the same county in which you live.
Lastly, early voting is underway. You may do so through Nov. 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sundays, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kearny Town Hall is one of the handful of locations available for Hudson voters. Scan the attached QR code for a listing of all early-voting locations.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.