Pennsylvania Avenue closures expected this week in South Kearny

Beginning at 8 p.m., Monday, April 29 until 6 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, and continuing overnight, Tuesday, April 30 and possibly Wednesday, May 1 at the same times, one lane on Pennsylvania Avenue/CR 659 is scheduled to be closed with alternating traffic between Central Avenue and Fish House Road. In addition, Pennsylvania Avenue is scheduled to have lane closures near the intersection with Jacobus Avenue. The closures are necessary for paving work.

Central Avenue

Beginning at 8 p.m., Monday, April 29 until 6 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, and continuing overnight, Tuesday, April 30 and possibly Wednesday, May 1 at the same times, one lane on Central Ave/CR 659 is scheduled to be closed with alternating traffic between Route 1&9 Truck and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jacobus Avenue

Beginning at 8 p.m., Monday, April 29 until 6 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, and continuing overnight, Tuesday, April 30 and possibly Wednesday, May 1 at the same times, the ramps from Route 1&9 Truck to and from Jacobus Avenue will be closed and detoured. If work is completed early, the ramps will open sooner. The following detours will be in place:

Route 1&9T northbound to Jacobus Avenue detour:

Motorists on Route 1&9 Truck northbound wishing to take the Jacobus Avenue exit will be directed to continue on Route 1&9 Truck northbound

Take the next exit for Central Avenue

Stay left for Central Avenue northbound

Turn left onto 2nd or 3rd Streets back to Jacobus Avenue

Route 1&9T southbound to Jacobus Avenue detour:

Motorists on Route 1&9 Truck southbound wishing to take the Jacobus Avenue exit will be directed to take the Central Avenue exit, which is before the Jacobus Avenue exit

Turn left onto 2nd or 3rd Streets back to Jacobus Avenue

Or

Motorists on Route 1&9 Truck southbound wishing to take the Jacobus Avenue exit may continue on Route 1&9 Truck southbound

Take the next exit for Doremus Avenue

Turn right on the ramp for Route 1&9 Truck northbound

Take the exit for Central Avenue

Stay left for Central Avenue northbound

Turn left onto 2nd or 3rd Streets back to Jacobus Avenue

Other streets

There are several other streets in the area that are scheduled to be closed to have sections repaved overnight this week. Motorists should follow the signed detours for the following roads:

2 nd Street*

Street* 3 rd Street*

Street* Adams Street

*2nd Street and 3rd Street will not be closed at the same time

The $82.4 million Portway, Fish House Road/Pennsylvania Avenue (CR 659) project will realign the roadway and reconfigure the intersection of Central Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. Currently, Central Avenue in South Kearny and Fish House Road are two lanes in each direction. Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects the two roads, is one lane each direction with a “T” intersection with Central Avenue at a Railroad grade crossing. The project will create a through-curve with two lanes in each direction for the entire length.

Left turns from Central Avenue northbound to Pennsylvania Avenue westbound will be eliminated with traffic using local streets. A new traffic signal will be installed at 3rd Street and Central Avenue. The at-grade railroad crossing will be reconstructed and shifted approximately 50 feet east of the existing location. The road also will be elevated up to three feet, so it is above the 10-year tidal surge elevation. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2028.

