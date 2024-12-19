Washington School Kearny announces first marking period honors

John Adamski, principal of Washington School in Kearny, announces the following students who have achieved academic honors for the firstmarking period of the 2024-25 academic year:
Grade 4
Honors: Talen Abogadal, Diego Ayoso, Rafael Borsato, Brianna Cabrera, Kai Chen, Jesse Coma, Ana Del Cid Perez, Ashley Espinal, Jayden Fenlus, Catalina Franco, Joel Masache, Christopher Ortega, Danna Paredes Torres, Aylin Pineda, Angel Rivera, Timmy Salazar, Sarai Sundar, Saffi Syed, James Tasigchana, Kristen Valladolid, Jadiel Zambrano.
Grade 5
Principal’s Honors: Benjamin Burga, Mara Concha, Arthur Dantas, Miguel Denadai, Liam Oshiro, Angelee Perez, Hadi Syed.
Honors: Xavier Almanzar, Taua Almeida, Aaron Bernal, Julianny Custodio, Edison Ferrell, Derek Fuentes, Jacob Gallegos, Kenneth Garcia, Kassandra Lata-Coronel, Adriana Loaiza, Karla Lopez, Alisson Perez, Arantza Perez, Liam Manchago, Maximiliano Martinez, Nickolas Mestanza, Fabian Paz, Mariana Ribeiro De Sousa, Gian Rios, Davi Rodrigues Reis, Danna Salazar Luzardo, Meriam Sebki, Danna Uzho.
Grade 6
Principal’s Honors: Zayd Dabaji, Youssef Estfanous, Angel Garcia, Victoria Hempel, Kaici Huang, Victor Santos, Eshal Tayyab, Lara Vila Boas.
Honors: Nicolas Alves DaSilva, Jade Calva, Dylan Cano, Yasmin Firmiana, Maria Giraldo Calle, Dana Graciano, K’lynn Jones, Dania Mantilla, Emily Lopez, Arwa Ouchiva, Damaris Perez, Gabriel Pezzua, Amelia-Rosario Gil, Jacob Velarde.
