NAPD make several significant arrests in recent days

The North Arlington Police Department has made several significant arrests over the last two weeks, Capt. Michael Horton, of the NAPD, said.

The first, on Tuesday, April 30, at 2:23 p.m., the North Arlington Police Department received a report of a shoplifting in progress at the CVS (440 Belleville Pike). The manager reported the suspects fled the store toward the Foodtown parking lot and entered a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle.

They conducted a motor-vehicle stop and while approaching the vehicle, they observed the rear passenger frantically pushing items under the passenger seat. They also found a large ShopRite bag filled with more items.

The continued investigation led to probable cause to arrest all three individuals and to charge them with shoplifting. Recovered from the vehicle were 84 separate wellness and cosmetic items totaling $2,900.34, as well as $1,165 in US currency, which was seized.

Arrested were Lawrence Davis, 37, of Queens, who was remanded to the County; Michael Miranda, 20, of Jersey City, who was also sent to the County; and Jose Tapia, 21, of Corona, Queens, who was released on a summons.

*

Then, on May 6, at 4:49 a.m., the North Arlington police received a call from a resident on Park Avenue reporting an unknown male had entered his rear yard. Officers flooded the area and located Georgy Estevez, 31, of Jersey City, hiding in an adjacent yard.

At the location, police say they recovered a ski mask and drug paraphernalia.

Estevez was charged with four counts of defiant trespass, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

