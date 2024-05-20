Cardinal Tobin will ordain 3 new priests this weekend

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, will ordain three men to the priesthood during a presbyteral ordination Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Everyone is welcome to join the ordination and offer prayers for the newly ordained men before they begin their service in parishes across Bergen, Essex, Hudson or Union counties. Attendees of the Presbyteral Ordination will also have the opportunity to receive the first blessings from the new priests, who will greet well-wishers after the ceremony.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese’s YouTube and Facebook pages as well as the Cathedral Basilica’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

This year’s ordinandi followed diverse paths to the priesthood. But despite their varied backgrounds, they all share one commonality — their lives have been enriched and completed by God.

Deacon Matteo Matarazzo, 31, once lost faith and pursued a career in the restaurant industry before applying to the Navy in his native Italy. However, upon encountering the catechesis of the Neocatechumenal Way, he experienced God’s forgiveness and acceptance, which reignited his faith. Feeling the presence of God’s love, Matarazzo knew he wanted to join the priesthood. So when the Italian Navy approached him to join its officers program, he declined, stating God had already enlisted him for service.

once lost faith and pursued a career in the restaurant industry before applying to the Navy in his native Italy. However, upon encountering the catechesis of the Neocatechumenal Way, he experienced God’s forgiveness and acceptance, which reignited his faith. Feeling the presence of God’s love, Matarazzo knew he wanted to join the priesthood. So when the Italian Navy approached him to join its officers program, he declined, stating God had already enlisted him for service. Deacon Joseph A. Pavone, 35, did not take a linear path to the priesthood. Ten years ago, he was ordained a transitional deacon, but later chose to step away from church ministry in search of personal fulfillment. This led him to explore unique jobs and meet a multitude of people. Through these experiences, he matured, became more compassionate and gained a deeper understanding of life. Eventually, Pavone realized this journey was God’s way of preparing him for his true calling as a priest.

did not take a linear path to the priesthood. Ten years ago, he was ordained a transitional deacon, but later chose to step away from church ministry in search of personal fulfillment. This led him to explore unique jobs and meet a multitude of people. Through these experiences, he matured, became more compassionate and gained a deeper understanding of life. Eventually, Pavone realized this journey was God’s way of preparing him for his true calling as a priest. Deacon Andrew M. Rubinich, 25, began his journey at St. Thomas More Church in Fairfield, where he started as an altar server and later engaged in youth ministry, eventually becoming a catechist and vacation Bible school leader. Through these roles, he felt a call to the priesthood, but kept his dream to himself. It was only after several people urged him to consider seminary he realized his vocation as a priest. Now on the brink of ordination, Rubinich eagerly anticipates serving Jesus and His people.

“Harvest day comes again for us in the Archdiocese of Newark who have responded generously to the Lord’s call to ‘Beg the Lord of the harvest, to send out laborers for His harvest (Luke 10:2),’” the Rev. Eugenio de la Rama, director of vocations for the Archdiocese of Newark, said. “May our new priests be encouraged by the words of Pope Francis, who said earlier this month, ‘You will experience the joy of being true fathers who do not dominate others, but rather, bring out in them, men and women alike, great and precious possibilities.’ Praised be Jesus Christ, now and forever!”

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

