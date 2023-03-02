Hudson County charter school teacher charged after alleged sexually explicit chat with minor: Suarez

A Jersey City schoolteacher was arrested March 1 following an investigation into a sexually explicit conversation he reportedly had with a minor, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Eric Schau, 32, is charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested outside of his residence and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, pending his first court appearance.

The state has filed a detention motion — which would keep him behind bars for the duration of his trial — which is tentatively set for Tuesday, March 7.

Suarez said the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information that an individual, who identified himself as a teacher, had engaged in a sexually explicit dialogue with a minor on the social media platform Discord.

The investigation revealed Schau shared an explicit image and received child sex-abuse material from a 14-year-old female from out of state. Schau was reportedly employed as a teacher at Elysian Charter School in Hoboken, when the crimes were alleged to have occurred.

He has since been fired, Suarez said.

Suarez credited the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and In-Court Units with the arrest and investigation.

