Belleville PD prepares for start of new school year

The Belleville Police Department has been preparing to make the start of the new school year a safe one.

Chief Mark Minichini reminds motorists to be especially cautious as students will be using the township’s streets and sidewalks to walk and bike to and from school.

Members of the police department have been posting signs supplied by AAA in front of schools, local businesses and other places with the message: “School’s open, drive carefully.”

“We want to plant the seed in motorists’ minds that they need to drive a little slower and be even more attentive during the morning and afternoon when our schoolchildren will be going to and coming home from school,” Minichini said.

Minichini said members of the police department will be closely monitoring vehicle traffic as the school year begins. They will also be a presence at each school, meeting and greeting students, parents and teachers.

The police department has long established a special connection with Belleville’s schoolchildren through a series of programs and initiatives including Operation Recess, Read Across America Day, Walk With a Cop to School Day and more.

“Chief Minichini and the men and women of our police department should be applauded for their efforts to keep our children safe, especially as a new school year begins,” Mayor Michael A. Melham said. “So please, take their advice. If you’re driving in our great town in the next few weeks, whether it’s in the morning or the afternoon, please slow down, put down your cell phones, keep your eyes open and be safe.”

Minichini said parents can also play a big part in back-to-school safety. He urges moms and dads to have discussions with children about safety. Parents may can review with their kids routes to and from school, and remind them to pay strict attention to the directions of crossing guards.

Here are some other tips for pedestrians of all ages to stay safe:

Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.

Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals.

Cross streets at crosswalks.

If no crosswalk is available and your view is blocked, move to where you can see oncoming traffic.

Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street while maintaining eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to ensure they see you.

Stay alert – avoid cell phone use and wearing earbuds.

Wear bright and/or reflective clothing and use a flashlight, especially at night.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult and or crossing guard.

Tips for motorists to help keep pedestrians safe include:

Obey all traffic laws, especially posted speed limits in school zones.

Always watch out for pedestrians and be extra cautious when backing up.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, making eye contact to indicate that you see them.

Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

Stay alert – avoid distracted driving.

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Reminders for school bus safety

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. You should slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped, and children are getting on or off. You must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving, before you can start driving again.

Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

