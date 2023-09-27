Nutley Parks & Rec hosting residents-only pumpkin-painting event for grandparents, grandkids

The Nutley Department of Parks and Recreation invite grandparents and their little ones to a special Halloween Pumpkin Painting Party Monday , Oct. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Parks Department, 44 Park Ave.

“As grandparents, nothing is more treasured and valued than the love of our grandchildren. We don’t just sponsor programs here in Nutley, we create memories that will last a lifetime,” Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said.

The evening includes light refreshments, a pumpkin and paint for each child. The fee for the event is $5 per child, whilst grandparents are admitted free. There is a limit of two adults per child. All participating children must live in Nutley.

To purchase tickets, visit the Parks and Recreation Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t delay — limited space is available.

For more information, contact the Recreation Department at (973) 284-4966.

