Lyndhurst PD: Man cracks up car by smashing into pole, tells cops he wasn’t the actual driver

A Secaucus man who allegedly smashed into a utility pole tried to convince he wasn’t the driver even though there was a mound of contrary evidence, Lyndhurst Police Department Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at 7:59 a.m., Officers Michael Carrino and Thomas Golda responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue to investigate a report of a car into a utility pole. Upon arrival, they observed a 2024 Kia sedan, with extensive damage, resting in the southbound lane. There was also significant damage to the nearby utility pole.

Additionally, they encountered Alex Hernandez, 38, of Secaucus, who was standing in the roadway near the vehicle. Despite standing near the damaged vehicle, Hernandez denied being the driver. He claimed a friend had been driving and he had left the scene in order to try and get assistance. However, witnesses nearby provided a conflicting account, affirming Hernandez was, in fact, the driver.

When confronted by officers, Hernandez became belligerent and uncooperative. His tumultuous behavior continued to escalate at which point he was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. His intense behavior continued while in police custody.

Hernandez was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and hindering apprehension. Additionally, he was issued multiple traffic citations which, including reckless driving.

Hernandez was released on his own recognizance pending a September an appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Court, Hackensack.

