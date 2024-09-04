Lyndhurst police: Man on stolen moped arrested as police notice he doesn’t have plates either

A man on a stolen moped who was without a license was arrested after an alert police lieutenant noticed him driving the motorized vehicle without license plates.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, 2024, at 10:55 a.m., Lt. Paul Haggerty was on patrol in the area of Riverside and Post avenues when he observed a gas-powered moped operating without a license plate. As a result of his observation, Lt. Haggerty proceeded to follow the moped before executing a traffic stop. When Lt. Haggerty asked for the proper credentials, the driver informed him that he did not have a driver’s license nor did he have any proof of registration or insurance.

As a result of an inquiry into the vehicle identification number, it was learned the moped had been recently stolen out of New York City. The driver, who was later identified as

Mario Fanseca, 41, of Irvington, was arrested and charged with third degree receiving stolen property. He was also issued traffic summonses before being released with a court appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Court in September.

The moped was impounded.

