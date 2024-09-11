Kearny boys soccer begins a new era with two wins

Scott Millar understands the natural instinct to look at what Kearny’s lost from last season’s Group 4 state finalist team.

This past week was a reminder that while the Kardinals graduated two All-State performers (Hans Zoller and Denilson Salinas) and have a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, Kearny is once again team sure to be one of the state’s best.

“There’s always going to conversations about All-State players that are no longer with you,” said Millar, who takes over as head coach after spending the last five seasons as the top assistant under Billy Galka. “When you lose the caliber of player like we did, everyone automatically assumes that there’s nobody else to play. And we have some quality players within the program that are hungry, that want time and want to show that they have some ability as well.”

The Kardinals, who were ranked No. 11 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, opened the season with wins over Toms River North and Memorial. In those wins, Kearny has already gotten goals from four different players and nine players have recorded a point.

Headlining that offensive attack once again is senior forward Gabe Gomez, who was Kearny’s leading scorer a year ago with 18 goals and nine assists.

“He was a high quality player for us and he was a focal point of our attack last year as a junior,” Millar said. “A lot of what we do goes through him.”

Another option has emerged for Kearny in that striker spot is promising sophomore Lucas Vazquez, who scored a goal in each game so far.

Starting on the wings are senior Jackson Rivera, a three-year starter who already has two goals this season, and Adryel Garcia Ferreira. Seniors Lucas Pessoa and Guilherme Xavier are also pushing for time on the outside.

In the midfield, Aaron Ocana and Gerard Angel Bocanegra are both additional threats on the attack, while senior Andres Toledo is the holding, defensive midfielder.

Kevin McKenna and Mark Rivera are also in the mix at midfield and Gomez could also take a shift back into the midfield.

Perhaps the most talented offensive performer resides at left back, where Benji Silva is back for his third year as a starter. Silva had nine goals and seven assists a season ago and is one of the state’s most versatile players.

“Benji’s a luxury that doesn’t come along very often where you might know what his best position is,” said Millar. “Any position that he does play on the field, he’s an exceptional player in that role. We’re fortunate to have him for sure.”

Another capable offensive player, who has found a home on the back line is sophomore Joao Moura, who has emerged as the starter on the right side. Seniors Angel Jiminez and Augusto Vieira are the starters inside.

The backline has plenty of depth, as seniors Henry Vallejo. Christopher Brooks, Christian Castro Dias, Max Rivera and Walter Espinoza are all vying for time and are sure to play meaningful minutes, especially when Silva gets moved into more of an offensive role.

Kearny’s depth extends to goalkeeper as well where senior Lucas Varela and junior Vitor Hilgemberg are currently sharing the starting role after engaging in a tightly contested battle all summer. Each has started a game this season.

“They have been outstanding so far, in the preseason and as we’ve begun our season as well,” Millar said. “Right now, these guys continue to push each other for that starting role and we’re extremely fortunate to have both of them playing at a pretty high level.”

Adding further depth to the position are seniors Frank Del Sontro and Edwin Bunay.

Kearny traveled to play Hudson Catholic on Monday, Sept. 9 before a highly anticipated matchup on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Prep, in the first meeting between the two since last year’s Hudson County Tournament final.

Regaining the Hudson County title, which St. Peter’s Prep won last year, and vying for another state championship remain the goals at Kearny, but Millar doesn’t need to state it. With a roster as experienced as this one, these players already have a standard set.

“There’s so many returning players in this group that they’ve got a taste of what it’s like to be a league champion and what it’s like to have been a county champion and win the final at Red Bull Arena,” Millar said.”They’ve gotten a chance to experience the state tournament and the highs and the lows of it from lifting a sectional championship last year to getting beat in the Group 4 final.

“These are the goals that the players have already taken on themselves and said this is what we want. And that’s all shown by how they train and play every day.”

