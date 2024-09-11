Obituaries for Sept. 11, 2024

Dianne Nash

Dianne G. Nash, (Grajewski), 77, died suddenly at home in Kearny, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at St. Stephen’s R. C. Church, Kearny, on Saturday, Sept. 21 where a 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be celebrated. Inurnment will follow Monday morning, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Newark, Dianne was raised in Harrison, and lived there until moving to Kearny in 1968.

She was an avid gardener and loved everything about the outdoors.

Mrs. Nash is survived by one sister, Maryanne Muller, one brother, Richard Grajewski; brothers-in-law James Nash, Anthony Nash and Philip Nash and many nieces and nephews. Dianne also leaves many wonderful friends, especially, Karen Zaramba and Sylvia Dumschat.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Nash Jr., her daughter, Kimberly Ann Nash, one brother, Peter Grajewski and two sisters, Susan Spatola and Linda Schultz.

Carol Boyle

Carol Boyle (nee Stefanelli) died Aug. 31, 2024.

She was 83.

Born in Newark she lived in Kearny before moving to Cedar Grove in 2010.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Carol was the wife of the late Colin G. Boyle and was the loving mother of Colin Boyle, Craig Boyle, Cathy Sickinger and the late Kathleen Boyle. Sister of George Stefanelli, she is also survived by her grandchildren Julie, Maddie, Joshua, Alexis, Jonathan, Jarryd, Kathleen and Lyndsay along with her great-grandchildren Aubrey and Nate.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Association of the Miraculous Medal.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

