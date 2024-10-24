HEROES HONORED

More than 200 veterans and non-veterans alike were on hand last week for the official unveiling of Kearny’s Hometown Heroes Banner program, part of a speccial ceremony at Town Hall where the names of all who are being honored were read aloud.

Organizers had hoped to install at least 50 banners. At present, 196 are flying proudly along Kearny Avenue.

The banners include veterans from all branches of the United States military, living and deceased.

At the ceremony last week, Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, who coordinated the banners along with veterans liaison Councilman Jerry Ficeto, resident Edmund Shea and KUEZ Coordinator Linda D’Isa, addressed the crowd following a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, performed by the K-Birds, under Millie Gonzalez’s direction.

Here are her remarks.

“This is a momentous event for all of us — family members, siblings, elected officials and residents, a reflection on those brave men and women who although they served in different armed forces and different time periods, all served our country with honor and valor. We stand together tonight to remember, to share a bit of history.

“Right before the pandemic, Ed Shea approached me and asked if we can do as North Arlington did — to recognize hometown heroes with banners.

“I was uvo liaison at the time and thought ‘what a great idea’ Then the pandemic hit full force and the idea was put on the back burner until councilman Jerry Ficeto became uvo liaison and we were put back on track.

“Fast forward to our new kuez Director Linda Kraus D’isa was willing to take on the project. Business Administrator Stephen Marks, Linda and I had one of many meetings and thought we would be happy if 50 families responded.

“To date, we have 196 families that have banners hanging on Kearny Avenue from end to end.

“This idea was labor intensive. All applications and photos had to be verified, sent to Riverside Graphics for photo touchups and back for proofreading by families. A Google map (of banner locations) is available on the town website under announcements for banner locations.

“A lot of work (happened) to have this come to fruition. Thank you, Linda and staff, for pulling the pieces all together.

“There will be an open sponsorship February 2025 for another opportunity to secure a banner. Follow the town website and the KUEZ for an application.

“Before we read the names of those we are honoring for their service, some serving now, for their sacrifice and valor, I want to thank Linda and her staff, Lenny Twist, Riverside Graphics and all of you for participating in tonight’s event expressing gratitude for all those who serve and (who have) served this great country of ours.

“The biggest thank you goes to dpw Superintendent Kevin Murphy and those who hung the banners. Working against weather and time, you managed to get this monumental task completed on time.”

