First-quarter honors announced at Kearny’s Roosevelt School

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained Principal’s honors or honors for the first marking period of the 2024-2025 school year.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 6
Francesca Alda, Sophia Arango, Emmah Barroqueiro, Declan Coleman, Sophia De Ray, Sebastian Huaranga, Carlos Kingalahua, Alexander Kintos, Lunna Orellana Barillas, Quinn Pinho, Zachary Pritchard-Coelho, Rebecca Ribeiro, Savannah Rusek, Adham Saad, Nicole Sanchez, Eian Veiga, Alyssa Velazquez, Michael Wolsza.
Grade 5
Amelia Abbott, Aubrey Amenta, Manny Azanza-Mora, Aysha Bah, Miranda Bernaola, Kylee Carlen, Finn Corbett, Michael Dinuzzo, Claudio Garcia, Calleigh Hassen, Shane Maass, Aldrian Mendoza, Sophia Murray-Dominguez, Luciana Olortegui Espinoza, Abigail Orozo, Nicolas Rodriguez Gamarra, Gyan Mauro Santos Leon, Emilia Ugarte,Vitolucianno Velasques.
Grade 4
Dylan Alda, Vita Araujo, Emily Brown, Dali Carrera, Gabriel Costa, Adrina Cruz, Charlotte Gracias, Lilia Koffman, Mateo Lopez, Diego Miranda Taday, Emma Principe, Katherine Stacey, Kenny Valentin.
Honors
Grade 6
Amelia Azurdia, Gael Bahahona Beltran, Sophia Costa, Dominic DeRosa, Alex Dinuzzo, Sophia Dobie, Stephen Levchak, Ayden Lighten, Manuel Lopez, Brian McKenna, Jayden Milne, Benen Palacios, Carolina Pereira, Brianna Porto, Abdiel Ramirez, Rebecka Rocha Soares Ferreira, Destiny Ruccatano, Anthony Ruiz, Gyan Marcos Santos Leon, Hannah Silva, Sofia Silva Gavilanes, Gurnoor Singh, Aiden Vega-Marshman, Paulo Vilas Boas, Marisol Zulueta Nieto.
Grade 5
Alicia Bystrowski, Valentina Cano, Nicholas DeRay, Mason Faria, Isadora Galiotto, Benjamin Gordon, Sophia Henriques, Amelia Klus, Nathan Leroy, Manuela Machado Rocha, Nicolette Martinez, Noah Menendez, Nicole Orellana, Valery Pastorino, Emily Peldunas, Liam Ramirez, Ivy Roberts, Noah Rodriguez, Luca Selay, Bo Shockley, Shawn Sullivan, Johan Villaba, Corinne Young .
Grade 4
Keira Carlen, Ava Costa, Joao Pedro De Azevedo Fernandes, Joseph Distano, Al Rayan Elassa, Israel Gomez, Eliza Gutierrez, Omar Ibrahim, Sofia Jimenez, Alejandro Jimenez Londono, Jonathan Maldonado, Lorelei McKenna, Leonardo Moncada, Aliza Shimabukuro, Abeille Stuart, Nadya Tapia Rosales, Alice Vilas Boas.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.