Mammography in Motion Mobile Unit coming to Kearny thanks to Ava DeCastro Lawdanski

The first-ever Mammography in Motion Mobile Unit Breast Cancer Screenings event in Kearny is coming, and it’s all thanks to Ava De Castro Lawdanski, a senior at Mount Saint Dominic Academy and an Ambassador Girl Scout.
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award Project and the “Tie Kearny Pink” making an impact pink ribbon campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness, the event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with breast cancer survivors and remarks by Lawdanski, municipal and state officials.
Lawdanski continues to promote breast cancer awareness and early-detection messages and notes: “My goal is to make an impact in my community by sharing the important message that self-examination, mammography screenings and early detection can save lives. Many residents have never had a mammography because they are uninsured or do not have access to screenings and other health resources.
“The mobile unit offers residents access to screenings in the community. By connecting the community to mobile mammography screenings, my community will have better health outcomes in the fight against Breast Cancer.”
Lawdanski is planning and working with municipal and state officials, community organizations, healthcare providers and breast cancer awareness foundations to bring the unit Kearny residents for the first time on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in front of Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.
Providers will offer screenings to Kearny residents.
Appointments are required and may be scheduled by visiting https://is.gd/avamammogram. The program is open to those 40 or older who have not had a mammogram in the last year. Pregnant woman, women breast feeding, women with breast lumps or who have been diagnosed with cancer and those with implants are not eligible.
Lawdanski says she continues her advocacy work and is hopeful that the Mammography in Motion Mobile Unit event is sustainable as an annual occurrence in her hometown — and in all communities throughout New Jersey.
