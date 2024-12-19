LPD: Not-so-bright porch pirate stole $1K package from door that had a bell camera — now he’s behind bars

Do they not see the doorbell cameras?

Do they really not know those cameras record video?

Well, one Paterson porch pirate apparently couldn’t have cared less as he attempted to steal a valuable package in October — but since the camera don’t lie, he’s now behind bars for his misdeed.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department received a report from a resident of a package that had been stolen from the front porch. The victim provided surveillance video from a doorbell camera which captured the theft and provided detectives with a description of the suspect, as well as the make of his vehicle.

The package contained electronics valued at approximately $1,000.

During the course of the investigation, Det. Matt Giunta was able to identify the suspect vehicle as a Mercedes Benz and he was eventually able to obtain the license plate number. Additionally, Det. Giunta was able to identify the suspect as Jeison Sime Martinez, 24, of Paterson, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at 10:50 a.m., the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department arrested Sime Martinez on the warrant after coming across him during the course of an investigation into a motor-vehicle violation. Sime Martinez was charged accordingly before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

The Lyndhurst Police Department would like to thank the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Lee Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

