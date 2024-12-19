LPD: Man arrested in September caught this month … stealing toys from a cancer charity drop box

Well this guy’s a total grinch for sure.

Jose Reyes, 41, of Paterson, has been charged with theft after taking toys from a toy drive donation box located inside of the Lyndhurst Municipal Building, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s public-information officers said.

According to Auteri:

On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at approximately 2 p.m., Reyes was inside the Lyndhurst Municipal Building when Capt. John Mazure, who had been monitoring the building surveillance video at the time, observed a man removing packages from a donation box located inside the foyer of the Lyndhurst Municipal Building, which is also adjacent to the entrance to the Lyndhurst Police Department.

Capt. Mazure was able to track the suspect and observed him enter a Chevy pickup truck before leaving the area. Reyes removed as many as five toys from the donation box.

Det. Nick Abruscato subsequently reviewed surveillance video and immediately recognized the suspect to be Reyes from a prior arrest on Sept. 1, 2024.

Det. Abruscato learned Reyes was expected to return to the municipal building on Dec. 17. Upon his return, Det. Abruscato served Reyes with a complaint summons charging him with theft before he was released with an appearance date in municipal court.

Reyes claimed he would return the toys but as of this date he had yet to do so.

The toys were being collected by the Positive Actions to Conquer Cancer Foundation and set to be given to children battling cancer over the holidays — not to be given to some guy who was already in hot water as it is.

